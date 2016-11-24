Israel battles fires for third day; 4 Palestinians arrested

JERUSALEM — Israeli firefighters battled several blazes around the country for the third day on Thursday as police said four Palestinians were arrested in connection with one of the large fires, which have damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said police are investigating all possible causes, including arson. Windy and hot weather have helped fan the flames. He said the four arrested Palestinians will appear in court later in the day for possible involvement in one of the fires.

Meanwhile, flames reached the northern city of Haifa on Thursday.

Several roads and schools were closed and dozens of residents were evacuated in some neighbourhoods . Haifa Mayor Yonah Yahav told Channel 2 TV there are several points to the blaze in his city.

Yahav also said there are indications one of the fires was caused when "someone tossed a cigarette in an area full of oil and flammable fluids" in an industrial zone.

TV footage showed thick smoke billowing over homes as high flames scorched trees and greenery nearby.

Police said the blazes started three days ago at the Neve Shalom community near Jerusalem where Israelis and Arabs live together.

Later, fires erupted in the northern Israeli area of Zichron Yaakov and elsewhere near Jerusalem. In all, hundreds of homes have been damaged and thousands of people have been evacuated. About a dozen were treated for smoke inhalation.

Several countries — including Cyprus, Russia, Italy, Croatia and Greece — are assisting the Israeli firefighters with equipment as the fires continue.