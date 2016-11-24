The Latest: 300 attend Thanksgiving Day pipeline protest

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on protests taking place Thanksgiving Day against the Dakota Access pipeline(all times local):

3:30 p.m.

About 300 opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline demonstrated on Thanksgiving Day in the North Dakota city of Mandan, about 50 miles north from where demonstrators have camped out for months to protest the construction of the four-state pipeline.

The Bismarck Tribune reports protesters blocked traffic at an intersection and nearby streets Thursday morning. Some shouted "Shame on you, North Dakota!" and others carried a banner that read "No pilgrims, no pipeline."

About 50 officers stood across from the protesters, and the crowd eventually dispersed. At least one demonstrator was arrested.

When protesters blocked the intersection they set up several folding tables with pumpkins and a pig head. They also passed out food.

Protests against the pipeline have intensified in recent weeks, with total arrests since August rising to more than 520.

___

11:50 a.m.

Law enforcement authorities in North Dakota have issued a phone alert warning residents about the presence of protesters against the Dakota Access pipeline.

The notification issued Thursday came from law enforcement authorities in Burleigh County and Bismarck. The recording urged people travelling to Burleigh and Morton counties during the Thanksgiving weekend to be on "alert to their surroundings."

Authorities also urged people to report any "suspicious activity." Authorities say "rioters" in the area intend "to create an unsafe environment for the public."

Opponents of the four-state, $3.8 billion oil pipeline demonstrated in Mandan Thursday morning. Protesters gathered at an intersection and disrupted traffic as some shouted "Shame on you, North Dakota!"