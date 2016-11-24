The Latest: Hurricane Otto strengthens to Category 2 storm

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The Latest on Hurricane Otto (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

Hurricane Otto has strengthened to a Category 2 storm as it moves toward the sparsely-populated Caribbean coast border of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The hurricane's maximum sustained winds increased Thursday morning to near 105 mph (165 kph) with some additional strengthening possible before landfall. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says weakening is expected after landfall and Otto is expected to be a tropical storm by Thursday night.