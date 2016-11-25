4 people found dead in Fairbanks, Alaska, hotel room

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Authorities in Alaska say four people, including a child, have been found dead in a Fairbanks hotel room.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (https://is.gd/wmL2dS) cites police as saying the deaths appeared to have been caused by gunshots.

No further details were released.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Police say arriving officers found a man crying as he sat in a second-floor hallway.