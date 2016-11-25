Brazil leader denies lobbying minister for luxury apartment

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Michel Temer is denying allegations that he lobbied a cabinet minister to allow the construction of a luxury building at the behest of another minister.

Former Culture Minister Marcelo Calero resigned last week. He told federal police this week that Temer pressured him to allow construction of the building in an historic preservation site in the city of Salvador, 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres ) northwest of Rio de Janeiro.

Minister Geddel Vieira Lima handles legislative affairs in Temer's government and has bought a unit in the planned development. However, the construction is under legal review.