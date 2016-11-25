Colombia rebel leader hopes Trump will back peace effort

BOGOTA — The top leader of Colombia's main rebel group says he hopes the U.S. will soon release a guerrilla member serving a long sentence and that President-elect Donald Trump will continue strong U.S support for ending a conflict that past administrations helped fuel.

Rodrigo Londono spoke to foreign journalists Friday, a day after signing an accord to end a half-century conflict between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Londono says he's concerned for the safety of rebels who demobilize and says it's possible that "many" guerrillas will be killed by conservative opponents to peace.