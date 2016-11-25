News / World

Colombia rebel leader hopes Trump will back peace effort

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, left, shakes hands with Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, top leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, after signing a revised peace pact at Colon Theater in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An original accord ending the half century conflict was rejected by voters in a referendum last month. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, left, shakes hands with Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, top leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, after signing a revised peace pact at Colon Theater in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. An original accord ending the half century conflict was rejected by voters in a referendum last month. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA — The top leader of Colombia's main rebel group says he hopes the U.S. will soon release a guerrilla member serving a long sentence and that President-elect Donald Trump will continue strong U.S support for ending a conflict that past administrations helped fuel.

Rodrigo Londono spoke to foreign journalists Friday, a day after signing an accord to end a half-century conflict between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Londono says he's concerned for the safety of rebels who demobilize and says it's possible that "many" guerrillas will be killed by conservative opponents to peace.

He says he's waiting for the U.S. to release the rebel Simon Trinidad, who is serving a long sentence for his role in the kidnapping of three American defence contractors a decade ago.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular