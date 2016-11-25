Crude bob explodes in Myanmar government office; no injuries
YANGON, Myanmar — Media reports in Myanmar say a crude bomb has exploded at a government office in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.
Myanmar News Agency says the blast on Friday evening caused no injuries as it was a holiday. It says security forces also found another homemade bomb nearby and detonated it safely.
A similar explosion occurred on Thursday at an immigration office in Yangon, and two more on Nov. 17 at a market.
No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts, and police did not name suspects.