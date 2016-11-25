EU, Kosovo hold first formal meeting on integration process

PRISTINA, Kosovo — The European Union is urging politicians in Kosovo to work together to keep the country on the path of becoming eligible to join the 28-nation bloc.

Representatives from the western Balkan country and the EU on Friday held their first meeting in Brussels since an agreement that spells out the steps Kosovo needs to take for European integration took effect.

The EU and Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's office say the topics discussed included a border demarcation deal between Kosovo and neighbouring Montenegro and a separate pact with Serbia giving more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

The political opposition in Kosovo supports neither deal.