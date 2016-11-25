Ex-Ukrainian president testimony postponed

MOSCOW — Video testimony by Ukraine's ousted president has been postponed in the trial of five former special forces policemen charged with fatally shooting scores of demonstrators.

The shootings in February 2014 were the bloody climax of months of demonstrations in Kyiv against President Viktor Yanukovych. He fled days later to Russia.

Yanukovych was to give testimony to a Kyiv court on Friday from a courtroom in Russia. But the Ukrainian proceeding was put off until Monday because demonstrators from the nationalist Pravy Sektor group blocked the exit of the jail where the five defendants are being held.