German air force scouting alternatives to Turkey base

BERLIN — Amid frosty relations with Ankara, Germany is considering moving military planes involved in the international mission against the Islamic State group from Turkey to Jordan, Kuwait or Cyprus.

The Defence Ministry says it's scouting alternative locations to the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey at the request of Parliament.

German lawmakers have repeatedly been prevented from visiting the base after passing a resolution that labeled killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as genocide.

German daily Bild, which first reported the move Friday, says military officials plan to travel to Amman on Saturday.

Bild reports that moving Germany's Tornado reconnaissance jets and a refuelling plane from the Turkey base would take several weeks.