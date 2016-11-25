Iran state TV: Train collision kills 8 and 60 reported hurt

TEHRAN, Iran — A train collision in northern Iran killed at least eight people and injured about 60 on Friday, Iran's state media reported.

State TV said accident happened in subzero temperatures when a passenger train that was in motion hit another that had stopped at a station about 250 kilometres (150 miles) east of the capital, Tehran.

The report said four of the fatalities were railway employees on the two trains.

The TV said that in the collision, four carriages derailed and two caught fire. It showed footage of rescue teams working near train carriages on fire. The casualties from the crash were taken to nearby hospitals.

Provincial Gov. Mohammad Reza Khabbaz told state TV that the cause of the accident was under investigation as the parked train was apparently not inside the station but on a main rail line.

Ali Asghar Ahmadi, head of Iran's Red Crescent, told state TV that the death toll may raise based on unconfirmed reports from the site.

Helicopters and ambulances were sent to join the rescue operation, Ahmadi added.