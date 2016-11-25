Latest talks to form government in Iceland collapse

LONDON — Iceland's president says attempts to form a government have collapsed, with the leader of the country's largest left-of- centre party admitting defeat in coalition talks.

Left-Green Movement leader Katrin Jakobsdottir has told President Gudni Johannesson that she could not reach agreement with other parties.

The biggest party in parliament, the centre -right Independence Party, had earlier failed to assemble a majority coalition.

Johannesson told reporters Friday that he would not offer any party leader a third chance. He said lawmakers in Iceland's parliament should meet to find a way to form a government.