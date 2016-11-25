Man injured when shots fired in mall parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man has been injured after shots were fired in the parking lot of a mall after it had opened for shoppers.

Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said in a statement that the victim was hit by gunfire along with multiple cars Thursday night at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

An off-duty officer reported shots fired shortly after 11 p.m. The mall had opened at 6 p.m. offering early deals for Black Friday shoppers.

Media report that three suspects have been taken into custody. Police say they don't know the motive for the shooting, but are still investigating.