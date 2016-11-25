Man killed, brother wounded in shooting at mall parking lot

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Authorities have identified two brothers who were shot, one of them fatally, in the parking lot of a mall in New Jersey.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Diane Ruberton says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday outside the Macy's store of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

Twenty-one-year-old Demond Cottman, of Atlantic City, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-six-year-old Shadi Cottman, of Clayton, was shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition.

The Macy's store had opened at 5 p.m. Thursday. The mall, which was open from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, reopened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Authorities haven't said what spared the shooting or if they have any suspects.

