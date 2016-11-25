Nude students, Filipino activists protest dictator's burial

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of Filipinos, including more than a dozen nude students, have protested the hasty burial of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a heroes' cemetery in a growing political storm that's lashing the president who allowed the entombment.

More than 1,000 activists turned out in a main rally dubbed the "Black Friday" protest despite rainy weather at Manila's seaside Rizal park, where they carried Marcos' effigy in a mock coffin.

At the state-run University of the Philippines, a fraternity turned an annual recruitment ritual into a protest with naked recruits running around while holding placards that read, "Marcos dictator not a hero."