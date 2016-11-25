News / World

Nude students, Filipino activists protest dictator's burial

Students belonging to a fraternity at the University of the Philippines, the country's premier state university, display placards as they run naked around the campus to condemn last week's burial of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes' Cemetery Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Long-dead Marcos was buried last Friday at the country's Heroes' Cemetery in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony, a move approved by President Rodrigo Duterte that infuriated supporters of the "people power" revolt that ousted Marcos three decades ago. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of Filipinos, including more than a dozen nude students, have protested the hasty burial of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos in a heroes' cemetery in a growing political storm that's lashing the president who allowed the entombment.

More than 1,000 activists turned out in a main rally dubbed the "Black Friday" protest despite rainy weather at Manila's seaside Rizal park, where they carried Marcos' effigy in a mock coffin.

At the state-run University of the Philippines, a fraternity turned an annual recruitment ritual into a protest with naked recruits running around while holding placards that read, "Marcos dictator not a hero."

President Rodrigo Duterte allowed last week's burial of Marcos, who died in 1989, in a decision upheld by the Supreme Court.

