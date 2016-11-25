Police stop bus carrying 120 live cobras in central Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — Police have seized 120 live cobras being carried in boxes on a bus in Vietnam in violation of a law banning transportation of products dangerous to people.

Thanh Nien state newspaper reported the bus with four passengers was stopped by police in the central province of Dak Nong on Wednesday night.

The cobras, weighing a combined 220 kilograms (484 pounds), were contained in 15 plastic boxes.

The driver told police he was hired to transport the cobras from the northern province of Vinh Phuc to the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

The bus and the snakes were transferred to a district police station for handling.

Police were not available for comment Friday and it wasn't clear if arrests were made.