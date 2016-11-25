Strong earthquake shakes remote far-western China

BEIJING — A strong earthquake shook a remote area of far-western China on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 and struck western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. It said it was centred near the border with Tajikistan and was quite shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles).

Shallow earthquakes are more likely to cause damage in populated urban areas, but the area of Xinjiang is largely rural.