The Latest: Tribal chair: Army Corps to close camp access

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to close the area where people have been camping for months to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Dave Archambault says he received a letter from the Corps on Friday which says all lands north of the Cannonball River will be closed Dec. 5.

Representatives from the Corps didn't immediately return messages seeking comment and verification of the letter.

Archambault says the land to be closed includes the Oceti Sakowin camp, a sprawling encampment on Army Corps land about 50 miles south of Bismarck.

Archambault says the letter indicates a free speech zone will be allowed south of the Cannonball River. He says he's disappointed in the Corps' decision and is asking pipeline opponents to continue to fight the pipeline's permitting process.

___

2:25 p.m.

Police in Bismarck made more than 30 arrests when opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline protested at a busy mall on Black Friday.

Authorities say protesters gathered for a prayer at Kirkwood Mall, and some refused to leave the entrance to a Target store when ordered to leave the private property.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one the busiest shopping days of the year.

The $3.8 billion pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and others fear it will threaten the tribe's drinking water and American Indian cultural sites.

Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that and says the pipeline will be safe.

___

2:05 p.m.

A New York woman who suffered a serious arm injury while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota is still recovering in a Minneapolis hospital.

A spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center says 21-year-old Sophia Wilansky is in satisfactory condition, which she's been listed in since being upgraded Tuesday from serious condition.

Wilansky was injured when something exploded during a violent clash between protesters and police late Sunday and early Monday near the main protest camp along the pipeline route in North Dakota.

Authorities and protesters disagree on what caused the explosion. State and federal authorities are investigating.

___

11:55 a.m.

The leader of the Cheyenne River Sioux in South Dakota is urging all opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to boycott businesses in North Dakota's capital city.

The tribal council voted in September to not spend money in Bismarck, and Chairman Harold Frazier at the time called on all tribal members to join the effort.

Frazier wrote a letter to other tribal leaders and supporters on Tuesday hoping to broaden the boycott.

Bismarck City Administrator Keith Hunke (HUHNK'-ee) says that's disappointing because Bismarck isn't involved in the dispute over the $3.8 billion pipeline that's to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois.