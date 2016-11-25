Vail, Beaver Creek open for the season Friday

VAIL, Colo. — More Colorado ski resorts are open for the season.

Vail and Beaver Creek opened Friday, a day after Snowmass, Wolf Creek and Crested Butte started their lifts.

This fall's unseasonably warm weather has limited the terrain that's open and forced several ski resorts to postpone their opening day Some are still offering other activities for visitors over the Thanksgiving weekend, including sledding and sightseeing gondola rides.

Aspen Mountain may not open until at least Monday. The Aspen Daily News (http://bit.ly/2fMIyeY ) reports that would be the first time the mountain hasn't been open during the holiday weekend in decades.