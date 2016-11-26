2 prisoners escape from jail near Puerto Rico's capital

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican authorities are searching for two prisoners who escaped from a facility near San Juan on Saturday.

Corrections department and police officials identified the fugitives as 30-year-old Christopher Nunez Castro and 25-year-old Javier Rivera Torres and said they were serving more than 20-year sentences on weapons convictions. Authorities said they escaped by breaking the bars of a window near a bathroom with two other inmates who were subsequently captured near the prison's security fence.