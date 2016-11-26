After Trump rift at Liberty University, students find unity

LYNCHBURG, Va. — As Liberty University grew into a touchstone institution for evangelicals, it also became a hub of conservative politics. But this year, the campus was in the spotlight for another reason: a rift caused by Donald Trump's candidacy.

Now, students, faculty and others at the Virginia campus say they're coming back together and are optimistic, like evangelicals elsewhere, that a Trump administration will mean progress on some of the religious right's most important issues.

Liberty alumnus Johnnie Moore called it "a family fight" and said religious liberty and pro-life views are uniting people.