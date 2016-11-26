Burundi: Thousands protest in support of embattled leader

BUJUMBURA, Burundi — Thousands of people have taken part in street protests across Burundi in support of the government's opposition to United Nations investigators who are looking into alleged human rights abuses in the east African country.

Sporadic political violence has plagued Burundi since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term amid significant opposition. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the UN also is investigating reports of torture and rape.

In the capital Bujumbura on Saturday, the protests were led by Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa, an ally of Nkurunziza's. There were similar protests in more than 100 areas.