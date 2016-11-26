Feng Xiaogang wins Golden Horse for 'I Am Not Madame Bovary'

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Veteran Chinese director Feng Xiaogang has picked up the Golden Horse Award for best director for his social satire "I Am Not Madame Bovary."

The annual Golden Horse awards in Taiwan are one of the most prestigious film awards for Mandarin-language cinema.

Feng's "I Am Not Madame Bovary" stars Fan Bingbing as a woman who spends a decade fighting China's bureaucracy to have her divorce nullified after being swindled by her ex-husband.