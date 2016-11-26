Infant dies during protest of shooting by Baltimore police

Baltimore police say an infant died during a protest of a recent police-involved shooting.

Police said in a news release that the baby's mother was one of about 30 people who gathered to protest Saturday at the scene of Friday's shooting of a knife-wielding man.

Police say people approached an officer and told him a baby girl was not breathing inside a restaurant. The officer, Major Richard Gibson, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The one-month-old baby was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police say according to witnesses, the baby's mother was protesting and went into the restaurant to feed the baby, who then stopped breathing.