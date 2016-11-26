Mexico frees 81 farm workers from 'inhuman' conditions

MEXICO CITY — Mexican police and soldiers have freed 81 farm workers from what prosecutors call "inhuman conditions" at a large commercial tomato farm in the northern border state of Coahuila.

Prosecutors say the raid was staged after a complaint was filed against the farm. A total of 68 men and 13 women were allegedly working under unacceptable conditions and forced to spend their wages at a company store.

Such conditions were the kind that sparked the Mexico's 1910-1917 revolution.

All the farmworkers are apparently Mexicans and they have been put under the care of the national Commission for Attention for Victims.