Pakistan appoints new army chief

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's office of the prime minister has announced that Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has been appointed as the new army chief and Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

A statement issued Saturday said that on the advice of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Mamnoon Hussain has promoted the two lieutenant generals to the rank of four star generals and appointed them to the top slots.

Gen. Bajwa will replace Gen. Raheel Sharif who is retiring Monday after serving three years in the post. Gen. Hayat will replace Gen. Rashad Mahmood who completed his three-year term as CJCSC.

The change of command will take place Tuesday in Rawalpindi.