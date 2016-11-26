The Latest: Cuban Americans react with disbelief, regret

MIAMI — The Latest on the reaction in Miami to the death of Fidel Castro (all times local):

4:40 a.m.

While thousands reveled in the streets of Little Havana, other Cuban-Americans sat in their homes, reflective of the moment that seemingly all of Miami had waited on for so long.

Jorge De Mena, a 41-year-old chief financial officer of a catering company, was awake early Saturday, after the announcement of Castro's death. His grandfather Carlos Leon was a Cuban Naval attaché to the US government for the government of Fulgencio Batista.

His mother's family left in 1962 due to danger of imprisonment and possible execution. They did not return due to a hostile environment of anyone associated with the Batista regime.

De Mena expressed "disbelief and regret" at Castro's passing.

"Regret that people in my family that are no longer with me cannot revel in this moment," De Mena said in an email to an Associated Press reporter. "Disbelief because he became this larger than life enemy that couldn't be vanquished by even the U.S's greatest attempts on his life. This is a great day for anyone that wishes for a better life in any circumstance. Nothing is permanent, even ideas."

___

4:14 a.m.

Three Cuban-American congressional members from Florida issued a joint statement early Saturday morning after hearing the news of Fidel Castro's death.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Curbelo said in a news release that a new chapter in Cuba's history must be written and political reforms are essential for helping with free elections and human rights on the island.

"Fidel's apologists around the world can help to restore freedom and human rights for Cuba by joining the call for the new regime to free the hundreds of freedom fighters and pro-democracy activists still locked in Castro's prisons," wrote Ros-Lehtinen.

____

3:34 a.m.

Cuban exiles and their descendants in Miami are reflecting and jubilating in the hours after the government's announcement of Fidel Castro's death.

The news of Castro's death was long anticipated by the exiles who left after Castro took power, and in the decades since. Rumours have come and gone for decades, and Castro's death had become something of a joke — mostly because it seemed to happen so frequently.

This time, it was real. Folks banged pots with spoons, rapped on cowbells and whooped in jubilation on Calle Ocho (KY'-ay OH'-cho) early Saturday. Cars honked horns, and police blocked off streets.