The Latest: Services set for slain Detroit police officer

DETROIT — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Wayne State University police officer in Detroit (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for the Detroit university police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Funeral director Stephanie Kiras says visitation for Wayne State University officer Collin Rose is scheduled from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. A visitation and funeral Mass are planned Thursday morning at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in the Detroit suburb of St. Clair Shores.

Kiras says services are open to the public. Arrangements are being handled by Kaul Funeral Homes.

Rose was shot in the head Tuesday and died the next day. He was shot as he tried to arrest DeAngelo Davis, who was arraigned Friday on murder and gun charges.

___

3 p.m.

Officials say the Detroit university police officer who was killed in the line of duty has donated tissue that could benefit dozens of people in need.

Gift of Life Michigan announced law enforcement officers from across Michigan provided an escort Saturday morning for the body of Wayne State University officer Collin Rose. The procession travelled from the organ and tissue recovery program's surgical centre in Ann Arbor to a Detroit-area funeral home.

Gift of Life Michigan spokesman Tim Makinen says Rose's donation could help up to 75 people. Rose was a registered tissue, eye and organ donor.

Rose was shot in the head Tuesday and died the next day. He was shot as he tried to arrest DeAngelo Davis, who was arraigned Friday on murder and gun charges.

___

10:50 a.m.

Residents of a Detroit neighbourhood are gathering in the memory of a campus police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Organizers say residents in the Woodbridge area plan a candlelight vigil and procession Saturday evening for Wayne State University police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head Tuesday and died the next day.

A release says the event, which starts at Scripps Park, aims to recognize Rose's contribution to "making our neighbourhood safer." Organizers say they also will discuss plans to create a memorial.