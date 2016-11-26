West Bank settlement evacuated in 5th day of Israeli fires

JERUSALEM — More than 40 homes have been burned in a Jewish West Bank settlement and all 1,000-plus of its residents evacuated as firefighters continue battling blazes across the country for a fifth day.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says Saturday's fire in Halamish erupted in several locations and quickly spread throughout the settlement. Several other fires were still raging.

The blazes began four days ago near Jerusalem. Backed by dry, windy weather, they later spread elsewhere. The most devastating fire hit Israel's third-largest city of Haifa.

Though no deaths or serious injuries have been reported, dozens have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Hundreds of homes have been damaged and an international fleet of firefighting aircraft has arrived to assist.