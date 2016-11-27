Drug motive eyed in Mexico baby shower killings; 2 kids dead
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in northern Mexico say a drug dispute may have been the motive in a shooting attack on a baby shower that killed two children and an adult.
The security spokesman for Nuevo Leon state says a 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and 40-year-old man died, while three more adults were wounded.
Spokesman Aldo Fasci says the attack occurred Saturday at a home in Santa Catarina, a suburb of the northern city of Monterrey.
Authorities say a relative of the home's residents had recently been in prison on drug charges.
The state offered a reward of just under $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects identified in the attack.