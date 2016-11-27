News / World

Gas canisters detonated outside Italian police station

Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police officers stand outside a Carabinieri station damaged by an explosion, caused by two canisters of gasoline ignited by a fuse in Bologna, Italy, Sunday Nov. 27, 2016. Italian authorities are investigating the overnight explosion that damaged the building but caused no injuries. (Giorgio Benevenuti/ANSA via AP)

MILAN — Italian authorities are investigating an explosion outside the Bologna station of the Carabinieri national police that damaged the building overnight, but caused no injuries.

News agency ANSA reported that video surveillance showed three people dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered and wearing gloves igniting two gas canisters by the police station's entrance early Sunday,

The blast ripped through the station's glass door and shattered windows.

Italian Environment Minister Gianluca Galletti visited the scene, calling the attack, "cowardly," while politicians across the spectrum decried the violence.

Premier Matteo Renzi travelled to Bologna later Sunday to campaign for an upcoming constitutional referendum. Bologna's mayor told Sky TG24 that he believed the blast was unrelated.

