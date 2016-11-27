Iraq hospital brimming with Mosul civilian, army casualties

IRBIL, Iraq — Doctors in the main hospital treating trauma victims from the battle for Mosul say they are overflowing with casualties, both civilians and soldiers.

Speaking late Sunday, Dr. Marwan Ghafuri of the West Irbil Hospital said the location, the main triage centre for trauma cases from Iraq's second-largest city, is seeing 100 to 150 patients daily.

He said the site "does not have enough beds" in the emergency room, but that authorities were expecting the tide to stay similar for three months.