Local militia named in slayings of 37 civilians in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — A regional administrator says a local militia in Congo's northeast allegedly has killed at least 37 civilians with machetes and guns.

Joy Bokele, administrator of the Lubero territory in the North Kivu province, named the Mai Mai Mazembe militia group as being responsible for the attack early Sunday.

Bokele says the motive for the attack on a displaced group of mostly ethnic Hutus was unclear.

Bokele says one of the militia assailants also was killed.

A representative for the Hutu community group called on Congo's government and United Nations peacekeeping forces to take steps to secure the safety of the region's Hutu population.