Manila police detonate improvised bomb near US Embassy

MANILA, Philippines — Manila police detonated an improvised bomb found Monday in a trash bin near the U.S. Embassy, snarling morning traffic after authorities closed a portion of a major boulevard where the device was found. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

Two explosions were heard as a bomb disposal unit detonated what Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde later described as an improvised explosive device.

Street sweeper Winniefreda Francisco said she called police after finding a cellphone attached to a bottle-like cylinder wrapped in black tape, with wires connecting the cylinder to the phone.

The trash bin where the device was found was about 20 metres (22 yards) from the embassy compound.