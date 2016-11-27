News / World

Prominent German conservative Peter Hintze dies at 66

FILE - In this April 16, 2008 file picture Peter Hintze, then Parliamentary Secretary to the German Federal Ministry of Economy, holds his hands folded at the beginning of a cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel‚Äôs party says Sunday Nov. 27, 2016, Peter Hintze, a deputy speaker of Parliament who was close to the German leader, has died. He was 66. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file)

BERLIN — Peter Hintze, a deputy speaker of Germany's Parliament who was close to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died. He was 66.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union said Sunday that Hintze, who had been suffering from cancer, died during the night. Merkel said in a statement that the party had lost "one of its outstanding personalities."

During a six-year stint as the party's general secretary, responsible for day-to-day political strategy, Hintze organized election campaigns for then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1994 and 1998.

He served Merkel as a deputy minister in the early 1990s when she was minister for women and families. After the Christian Democrats returned to government in 2005, he served as a deputy economy minister and the government's co-ordinator for aviation policy.

