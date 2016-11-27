The Latest: Police identify man dead in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a mass shooting in the New Orleans French Quarter (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

New Orleans authorities are identifying the man killed in a shooting that also injured nine other people in a busy tourist district.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison says none of the victims was an intended target when two other men began arguing and shooting early Sunday in the French Quarter.

Harrison says the man killed was 25-year-old Demontris Toliver of New Orleans. He adds that five of the victims were released from a hospital by Sunday afternoon, and four remained hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators were searching for the suspected shooters, who fled on foot.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the suspects are believed to be from out of town. He called the gun violence "completely unacceptable."

____

3:14 a.m.

New Orleans Police say a man has died following a shooting in the French Quarter.

Police said in a statement Sunday morning that "multiple victims" may have been involved in the shooting that happened at the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets.

They say a victim identified as a male died at the hospital. No further information was immediately available.