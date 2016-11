The Latest: Sanders says 'nothing wrong'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump's transition (all times EST):

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says "there's nothing wrong with" pursuing recounts to ensure the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump's Nov. 8 victory.

The former Democratic presidential candidate addressed the looming recount in Wisconsin — and the prospect of others in Michigan and Pennsylvania — Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union."

Sanders says: "No one expects there to be profound change, but there's nothing wrong with going through the process."

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein is fighting for recounts in the three states there were critical to Trump's win. Hillary Clinton's team said Saturday it would join the effort.

Sanders also said he would support changing the electoral college system, which allowed Trump to win the presidency even though he trails Clinton by roughly 2 million votes nationally.

A senior Donald Trump adviser is calling Hillary Clinton's decision to join a recount effort "incredible" and noting that the president-elect has not ruled out pursuing a criminal investigation into his former Democratic rival.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNN's "State of the Nation" that Trump has not ruled out a criminal probe into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state, even though Trump recently indicated he'd rather not do so.

Conway said, "He's been incredibly gracious and magnanimous to Secretary Clinton at a time when, for whatever reason, her folks are saying they will join in a recount to try to somehow undo the 70-plus electoral votes that he beat her by."

She added, "The idea that we are going to drag this out now where the president-elect has been incredibly magnanimous to the Clintons and to the Obamas is pretty incredible."

Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to condemn the Green-Party backed recount effort as "a scam." Clinton's team joined the effort in Wisconsin after Green Party nominee Jill Stein filed paperwork formally requesting a recount.

President-elect Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has personal concerns with the prospect of Mitt Romney being selected as secretary of state.

Conway told CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press" that many Trump loyalists feel betrayed by Romney's opposition to Trump's candidacy during the campaign. She said she's not even sure whether Romney voted for Trump.

The comments represent an unusual airing of internal disagreement as Trump privately considers Romney for the job of the nation's chief diplomat. Other candidates include former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker.

Conway said, "I'm all for party unity, but I'm not sure we have to pay for that with the secretary of state position."

She noted that she would support Romney's selection if Trump ultimately picked him to serve as the nation's chief diplomat.

A top aide to Donald Trump says the president-elect will reverse President Barack Obama's opening to Cuba absent any change of direction by the Cuban government.

Reince Priebus, who has agreed to serve as White House chief of staff, tells "Fox News Sunday," the current arrangement between the U.S. and Cuba has benefited only Cuba.

He says Trump will want some movement in the "right direction" from Cuba to continue the diplomatic relationship. Priebus cited respect for freedom of religion as an example.

Trump can reverse Obama's opening to Cuba without help from Congress because it was done by executive order, not legislation.

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to undo the overtures unless the government of Raul Castro met his demands. Trump did not repeat that pledge in a statement Saturday following the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama spoke for about 45 minutes on Saturday — the day it was announced that former Cuban leader Fidel Castro had died.

Word of the private discussion comes from top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway.

She's not saying what the two discussed, but she says the two men "talk regularly" and "get along nicely" despite strong disagreements on policy.

Conway tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that "there's a respect there."