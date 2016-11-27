The Latest: Trump aides vow re-set on US-Cuba relations

MIAMI — The Latest on Florida reaction to Fidel Castro's death (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Top aides to President-elect Donald Trump say the incoming administration will take a hard look at President Barack Obama's thaw in relations with communist Cuba.

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and Reince Priebus, incoming White House chief of staff, said on Sunday morning news programs following Fidel Castro's death that changes are likely. The two aides say Trump wants to ensure Cuba is not benefiting from unilateral decisions that don't benefit the American people or Cubans living on the island.

Neither Trump aide provided any details, saying decisions on relations with Cuba would be made after Trump takes office in January. Priebus stressed that Cuba must take steps toward democracy, free speech and ending repression but did not say how that would be accomplished.

Conway spoke on ABC's "This Week" and Priebus on "Fox News Sunday."

_____

9:50 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says changes in relations with Cuba must be tied to reforms on the communist island such as free elections and freedom of the press.

The Florida Republican said Sunday on NBC's "Meet The Press" that Fidel Castro's death will not by itself usher in major democratic changes. Rubio says current Cuban President Raul Castro is dedicated to protecting the communist system created largely by his brother.

Rubio, who is Cuban-American, has opposed much of the thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations pushed by President Barack Obama. But Rubio also says he's not against all such reforms, only those in which the U.S. or the Cuban people get little in return.