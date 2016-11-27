News / World

What Trump can learn from Obama's rough ride on health care

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama took on America‚Äôs problems of a lack of access to health care and high cost, but he and the Democrats paid a political price. Now President-elect Donald Trump has promised to undo much of what Obama put in place while vowing to make the system better for average folks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama took on the problems of a lack of access to health care and high cost — but he and Democrats paid a political price.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to undo much of what Obama put in place, and pledged to make the system better.

Trump is lacking in specifics so far, but he seems to want to make costs his priority. States, insurers, businesses, and individuals would get more leeway to sort out access.

Health care keenly reflects the country's deep political divide, and there may be some lessons Trump might learn from Obama's rough ride.

