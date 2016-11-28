California GOP Congressman Darrell Issa narrowly wins seat

SAN DIEGO — California's Darrell Issa, the wealthiest member of Congress, is keeping his House seat.

The eight-term Republican and chief antagonist of President Barack Obama survived a fierce fight with political neophyte Democrat Doug Applegate in his coastal district north of San Diego.

Unofficial returns Monday show Issa holding a 2,300-vote edge, with only a small number of votes left to tally. Vote-counting extended for weeks after the election as officials tallied late-arriving mail ballots and those filled out at polling places.

Donald Trump's presence at the top of the ticket in Democratic-tilting California and changing demographics in the district made the contest much closer than expected.

Issa is the former chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.