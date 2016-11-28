Feds give states more time to bolster struggling schools

WASHINGTON — States will have more time to identify failing schools under new Obama administration rules finalized Monday.

The rules provide a broad framework for states as they design new accountability systems to improve schools and narrow student achievement gaps. It's a key part of the bipartisan education law passed almost one year ago and signed into law by President Barack Obama to replace the No Child Left Behind Act.

Republicans and teachers unions had complained that the draft rules didn't provide states with the time they needed to assess schools. The final rules give states until the 2018-19 school year to identify schools that need support and improvement.