Great Barrier Reef sees record coral deaths this year

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian scientists say warming oceans this year have caused the biggest die-off of corals ever recorded on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said Tuesday that the worst-affected area was a 700-kilometre (400-mile) swath in the north of the World Heritage-listed 2, 300-kilometre (1,400-mile) chain of reefs off Australia's northeast coast.

It found that the northern swath had lost an average of 67 per cent of its shallow-water corals in the past nine months.

The centre based its findings on dive surveys in October and November.