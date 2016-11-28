Great Barrier Reef sees record coral deaths this year
A
A
CANBERRA, Australia — Australian scientists say warming oceans this year have caused the biggest die-off of corals ever recorded on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
The Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said Tuesday that the worst-affected area was a
It found that the northern swath had lost an average of 67
The
The governments of Australia and the state of Queensland will update the UNESCO World Heritage Center this week on progress being made to protect and improve the reef, including their response to coral bleaching.