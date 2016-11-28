Green Party eyes lawsuit seeking recount in Pennsylvania
A
A
Share via Email
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Green Party says it will ask a Pennsylvania court to order a statewide recount of the state's Nov. 8 presidential election result.
But it's unclear if the courts would have authority to do so.
A lawyer for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wouldn't discuss what would be alleged in the expected lawsuit Monday.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump edged Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 71,000 votes, or about 1
Democratic Secretary of State Pedro Cortes says there's no evidence of voting irregularities or cyberattacks on Pennsylvania's electronic voting machines.
A GOP lawyer says the courts lack authority to order a statewide recount. Cortes says he's also unaware of the courts having authority to do so.
Voters can still ask for a precinct-level recount in certain counties.