Green Party eyes lawsuit seeking recount in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Green Party says it will ask a Pennsylvania court to order a statewide recount of the state's Nov. 8 presidential election result.

But it's unclear if the courts would have authority to do so.

A lawyer for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wouldn't discuss what would be alleged in the expected lawsuit Monday.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump edged Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 71,000 votes, or about 1 per cent , in Pennsylvania.

Democratic Secretary of State Pedro Cortes says there's no evidence of voting irregularities or cyberattacks on Pennsylvania's electronic voting machines.

A GOP lawyer says the courts lack authority to order a statewide recount. Cortes says he's also unaware of the courts having authority to do so.