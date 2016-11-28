Judge mulls jury visiting crime scene in Slager trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A judge is considering whether jurors will visit the spot where a white former South Carolina police officer is accused of shooting and killing an unarmed black man in North Charleston.

Testimony resumes Monday in Charleston in the murder trial of Michael Slager.

Fifty-year-old Walter Scott was shot five times while fleeing a traffic stop in in April, 2015.

The trial is expected to go to the jury by the end of the week.