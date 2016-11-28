Law enforcement condemns letters threatening Muslims

LOS ANGELES — Law enforcement officials have condemned a hate-filled letter received by several California mosques that said Muslims would be exterminated by President-elect Donald Trump.

Deputy Chief Michael Downing said Monday that Los Angeles police are investigating two letters received by mosques in the city as a hate incident, but not a crime at this point.

Photocopies of a handwritten letter received by four mosques in Southern California and one in San Jose were addressed to "the children of satan." The letter referred to Trump as the "new sheriff in town" and said he would do to Muslims what Hitler did to Jews.