London police add patrols to disrupt terrorist plots
London police are adding specialist patrol teams intended to disrupt potential terrorist attacks.
Metropolitan Police said Monday the patrols will include both highly visible officers and police working undercover in busy areas.
The units have been trained in spotting whether an individual is conducting reconnaissance or showing signs of committing a violent act.
Officials say the threat of terrorism in Britain is "severe," meaning that an attack is considered to be highly likely.