No shots fired! 2 EU nations exchange territory as friends

BRUSSELS — The Netherlands and Belgium, with their royals in attendance, have signed a deal for a peaceful exchange of land between them for the mere fact that it makes sense to do so.

While the globe is littered with pieces of territory that are jealously held on to or fought over for historical reasons, the two neighbouring nations on Monday signed away tiny plots of their land to the other because they were too much of a practical and jurisdictional bother.

On the meandering Meuse river, which divides both nations, Belgium gave up a tiny peninsula linked only to the Netherlands and got in return a nearby piece from its neighbour .