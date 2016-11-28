No shots fired! 2 EU nations exchange territory as friends
BRUSSELS — The Netherlands and Belgium, with their royals in attendance, have signed a deal for a peaceful exchange of land between them for the mere fact that it makes sense to do so.
While the globe is littered with pieces of territory that are jealously held on to or fought over for historical reasons, the two
On the meandering Meuse river, which divides both nations, Belgium gave up a tiny peninsula linked only to the Netherlands and got in return a nearby piece from its
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said the signing shows "borders can also be changed in a peaceful manner."