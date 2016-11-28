Polish, German presidents visit NATO command centre

WARSAW, Poland — The presidents of Poland and of Germany on Monday visited NATO's easternmost command centre , which is being upgraded for quick reaction in the event of a threat to the alliance's eastern flank.

Andrzej Duda and Joachim Gauck stressed the important role that the headquarters of NATO's Multinational Corps Northeast in Szczecin plays at a time of concern for Europe's security.

They met with the centre 's commanders and troops and visited military barracks that house troops from the U.S. and 24 other nations, including non-NATO countries Finland and Sweden. Formed in 1999, the corps plays a deterrent role but can potentially command defensive action.

"This multi-national corps plays an important role in assuring security at a time when politicians and societies alike have concerns as to security in Europe," Gauck said.