Puerto Rico reports nearly 500 new Zika cases amid epidemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's health secretary says nearly 500 new cases of Zika have been reported in the U.S. territory in the past week.

Ana Rius said Monday that 34,562 cases of the mosquito-borne virus have now been registered, including nearly 2,700 that involve pregnant women. Nearly 290 people have been hospitalized.

Authorities earlier this year declared a Zika epidemic on the island, and health officials have warned that a growing number of babies will be born with severe birth defects known as microcephaly, characterized by abnormally small heads in newborns.