Russia fires 4 officials who got Academy of Sciences seats
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired four senior officials who ran for seats on the Russian Academy of Sciences despite his previous orders.
In a televised meeting last week, Putin indignantly complained that some government officials were elected members of the Russian Academy of Sciences despite his explicit orders not to do so.
The Kremlin on Monday published an order signed by Putin to dismiss four officials including a deputy interior minister and a department chief at the
Russia's scientific community has been criticized for giving an easy ride to officials seeking doctoral degrees and scientific titles as a badge of prestige.